Happy ending for kitten left out in the cold Spalding Today 18:12 28-Dec-17
Polish man reunited with Christmas money lost in London pub thanks to viral appeal i News 18:39 28-Dec-17
Girl, two, rescued after falling down water well Daily Mail 10:56 28-Dec-17
Man rescued from clothes donation box on the Near North Side Chicago Tribune 10:46 28-Dec-17
Former Olympian visits care home bringing cakes and Christmas cheer Gloucester Live 09:04 28-Dec-17
'Christmas miracle': Boy rescued from frozen pond doing well, family says NBC News 01:13 28-Dec-17
Cat who's been missing for ten years reunited with family Daily Mail 20:51 27-Dec-17
Sailor is rescued after seven months adrift in the ocean Daily Mail 16:42 27-Dec-17
Rory the Tiger spreads festive cheer 24housing 12:49 27-Dec-17
Christmas cheer at care home’s fete News Guardian 09:57
Baby saved from choking on toy Arutz Sheva 09:57
Russian woman who had hands cut off is reunited with sons Daily Mail 09:25
Generous youngsters spread festive cheer to elderly in South Tyneside Shields Gazette 09:07
M65 crash causes delays as one woman rescued from car Lancashire Telegraph 09:05
Finally Some Good News for Labor CounterPunch 08:56
Hurricane Maria victims reunited with family in UK Andover Advertiser, Hampshire 08:45
Morning top 5: At least 12 dead after New York fire; three people rescued from Carrauntoohil Newstalk 08:43
Man rescued after being trapped in car in floodwater Coventry Observer 08:37
Czechs optimistic about outlook in 2018: survey Radio Prague 08:07
Drug: Nigerian Student Escapes Death Penalty Bernama - Malaysian National News Agency 07:57
Elsa on the road to recovery after being found abandoned and on the brink of death at Black Country nature reserve Express & Star 06:14
Some powers were protecting me: Woman shares miraculous escape from Kamala Mills fire Wio News 05:14
Family Reunited With Dog Taken in Stolen Car NBC Los Angeles 05:04
New Hope For Autistic Children To Learn The Quran Bernama - Malaysian National News Agency 04:56
Finalists counting on donations to win Holiday Cheer The Detroit News 04:54
Black Caps saved by Windies bowling in T20 SBS 04:20
TCU Cheerleaders Cheer on Young TCU Fan Battling Cancer NBC DFW 04:14
Lost wedding photos found in KCK reunited with couple KCTV 5 News, Kansas 03:51
India's consumer confidence to remain high over next 6 months, market 'very optimistic': Mastercard survey Firstpost 03:05
New hope dawns for Yacata islanders Fiji Times 02:55
Man dies, two rescued after boat capsizes off the coast in Sydney's south SBS 01:42
Men rescued after boat capsized in Sydney 9News 01:17
3 people, 7 dogs rescued from Hemet house fire ABC7 / KABC-TV 01:03
PM’s optimism Pakistan Observer 00:59
Yorkshire Terrier rescued from ditch in Bury This Is Lancashire 00:49
Barbara's joy at Queen's thank you York Press 00:36
Cat rescued from sofa York Press 00:36
Brimming with New Year cheer The Star Online 00:03
Happy ending: 2 nurses, one afraid of flying, save man's life on plane USA Today 23:28 28-Dec-17
Gas leak in Glemsford sees four people rescued from home by firefighters East Anglian Daily Times 23:23 28-Dec-17
Lake Forest woman rescued after falling into water while walking her dog Chicago Tribune 22:41 28-Dec-17
'It should've been a lot worse' says driver rescued after being pinned WCVB, Massachusetts 22:31 28-Dec-17
Republicans cheer Roy Moore’s loss: ‘Thank goodness’ this ‘snake-oil salesman’ and ‘crybaby’ didn’t win The Raw Story 22:12 28-Dec-17
Plenty of seasonal cheer, fireworks and sparkle at Penmaenmawr Festive Fayre North Wales Pioneer 21:51 28-Dec-17
24 Children Reunited With Families After Missing Reports Jamaica Gleaner 21:51 28-Dec-17
Woman has lucky escape as car crashes at front of house Belfast Live 21:49 28-Dec-17
Why Has Science Only Cured One Person of HIV? Gizmodo US (Weblog) 21:11 28-Dec-17
Saved by 'luck' Fiji Times 21:01 28-Dec-17
A Letter From Alabama On This Joyous, Roy Moore-less Day Wonkette (Weblog) 20:51 28-Dec-17
MWC officer fills patrol car with gifts, spreads Christmas cheer throughout town KOCO.com, Oklahoma 20:47 28-Dec-17
Woman rescued from Cheddar Gorge after fall Somerset Live 20:41 28-Dec-17
Johnny Manziel’s Football Future Just Got Some Major Good News The Daily Caller 20:20 28-Dec-17
Woman rescued from top of hay bales after injury Redditch Advertiser, Worcestershire 19:59 28-Dec-17
Meghdoot cheer The Telegraph, Calcutta 19:10 28-Dec-17
Community celebration brings festive cheer to the elderly, lonely and isolated Scunthorpe Telegraph 18:44 28-Dec-17
Kitten rescued from inside a sofa Minster FM 17:49 28-Dec-17
Businessman rescued from kidnappers in Limpopo IOL 17:36 28-Dec-17
New hope in 25-year-long murder inquiry as police chase two new leads Fakenham and Wells Times 17:01 28-Dec-17
Future of Yorkshire Dales landscape is saved after £200k campaign Darlington and Stockton Times 16:59 28-Dec-17
'Is that you Dad?' Man reunited with lost wages after viral campaign 9News 16:56 28-Dec-17
Festive cheer slides on to ice-rink at Harwich Angels event Braintree & Witham Times 16:48 28-Dec-17
Owl rescued by Foreign Ministry staff to get back into the wild in spring TASS 16:40 28-Dec-17
Escondido toddler found wandering reunited with parents U-T San Diego 16:40 28-Dec-17
How This Woman's Baby Was Born Into Her Abdominal Cavity, Then Saved By a 30-Second Surgery Cosmopolitan US 16:06 28-Dec-17
Cairngorm climbers rescued from mountain after forgetting to bring a map The National, Scotland 15:52 28-Dec-17
Man who left Christmas wages in a pub has been reunited with his cash The Independent 15:47 28-Dec-17
Care home brings festive cheer to residents The Exeter Daily 15:37 28-Dec-17
Man and woman rescued from flood water in Newport Pagnell Milton Keynes Citizen 15:29 28-Dec-17
'Forgotten' baby otters rescued, reunited with family by volunteers Channel NewsAsia 15:08 28-Dec-17
These are Surrey's Christmas babies - now let's meet their overjoyed mums and dads who spent… Get Surrey 15:07 28-Dec-17
2 lost otter pups reunited with Bishan family after volunteers came to their rescue The Straits Times 14:49 28-Dec-17
Cat rescued from inside reclining sofa The Northern Echo 14:47 28-Dec-17
Silkmen spread Christmas cheer on children's ward Macclesfield Express 14:44 28-Dec-17
Festive Spirit: Polish Worker Reunited With Lost Pay Packet After Dogged Pub Campaign HuffPost (UK) 14:19 28-Dec-17
School pupils bring Christmas cheer to South Norfolk shoppers Eastern Daily Press, Norfolk 14:19 28-Dec-17
Three climbers rescued from Cairngorms had forgotten to take map Sunday Post 14:18 28-Dec-17
People, 4 dogs rescued from burning Little Lake home near Hemet The Press-Enterprise, California 14:07 28-Dec-17
Canadian animal activists optimistic about the future of their cause Radio Canada International 14:02 28-Dec-17
Official: Man Rescued After Twisting Ankle Off Hawk Island Shore CBS Philly 14:01 28-Dec-17
Boy found wandering alone reunited with parents 10News, San Diego 13:47 28-Dec-17
Optimism grows over China's diplomacy: poll Global Times 13:39 28-Dec-17
Stranded Man Rescued After Fall Near Guadalupe Reservoir NBC Bay Area, California 13:36 28-Dec-17
Builder reunited with Christmas pay packet lost in a south London pub London Evening Standard 13:30 28-Dec-17
Limpopo businessman rescued from kidnappers posing as traffic cops eNCA 13:18 28-Dec-17
Polish sailor rescued after 'drifting for seven months' in Indian ocean euronews 13:14 28-Dec-17
Alice in Wonderland delight at Oldbury Library Halesowen News 13:06 28-Dec-17
Limpopo businessman rescued after dramatic high-speed police chase Times LIVE 12:46 28-Dec-17
Festive cheer as people help others at Christmas Braintree & Witham Times 12:27 28-Dec-17
Boy rescued from freezing lake after 30 minutes in icy water i News 12:17 28-Dec-17
Shops’ tills are jingling with festive cheer Braintree & Witham Times 12:17 28-Dec-17
Climbers rescued from Cairngorms after getting lost during blizzard Daily Record 12:16 28-Dec-17

